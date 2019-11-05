Women’s Open: Joga Invincible emerge supreme

Mumbai: Young Delfiya Pereira was in impressive form and showed excellent scoring touch by striking two goals which helped Joga Invincible overcome Bodyline SC 2-1 in an exciting Women’s Open final of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) Rink Football Tournament, at the WCG ground here on Tuesday.

In a keenly contested encounter, both Joga Invincible and Bodyline fought hard to gain ascendancy. Bodyline did well to take the lead when Denise Pereira scored from a snap effort.

Joga Invincible took the setback in their stride and put up a strong fight and Delfiya did the trick by scoring the equaliser and then capitalised on a defensive lapse to score the second goal which ensured they emerged champions. Delfiya was later adjudged as the ‘Player of the tournament’, while Retika Sahani of Bodyline was named as the ‘Player of the final’.

Later, Ronnie 7s mid-fielder Melwyn Vaz from a solo effort scored the lone goal in the second half to secure a 1-0 win for his team against Bandra Packers in a veteran men’s final. Glen Moraes and Melwyn Vaz, both of Ronnie 7s were declared as the ‘Player of the tournament’ and ‘Player of the final’ respectively.

Results:

Veteran men’s (final): Ronnie 7s: 1 (Melwyn Vaz) bt Bandra Packers ‘A’: 0. PoT: Glen Moraes (Ronnie 7s). PoF: Melwyn Vaz (Ronnie 7s).