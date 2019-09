Rohtak; Punjab and Haryana dominated the proceedings as the preliminary rounds concluded at the 3rd Junior Women's National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

Haryana's Preeti Dahiya (60kg) and Punjab's Gagandeep Kaur (57kg) were among the boxers who progressed to the quarter-finals here. Dahiya advanced when her bout with Mizoram's Lal Remsangi was abandoned in Round 1.