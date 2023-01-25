Women's Premier League 2023: Reliance bags Mumbai, Adani gets Ahmedabad; BCCI receives total bids worth ₹4669.99 crore

Pic: Twitter

Reliance bagged Mumbai for ₹912 crore while the Adani Group clinched the bid for Ahmedabad team for ₹1,289 as the total bid valuation reached ₹4669.99 crore during the bidding for the five franchises of the Women's IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Diageo bagged Bangalore franchise for ₹901 crore while Capri Global got Lucknow for ₹757 crore and JSW won Delhi for ₹810 crore.

𝐁𝐂𝐂𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞.



The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr



A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that the league will be named— Women's Premier League (WPL).

The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin.... — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

'Historic Day in Cricket'

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered ₹4,669.99 Cr in total bid.

"This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity.

"The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Women's IPL Bidding: All You Kneed to Know

A total of 17 bidders battled it out to own five women’s IPL franchises ahead of the inaugural edition in March 2023.

Out of those 17 bidders, seven were firms which owned men’s IPL franchises — Mumbai Indians, KKR, RCB, RR, Punjab Kings, SRH and Delhi Capitals — as only these teams have an audited net worth of over ₹1,000 crore as of March 31, 2022.