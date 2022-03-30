Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia crush West Indies to enter final

Australia entered the ICC Women's World Cup final with a dominating 157-run victory over West Indies in a rain-reduced game at Wellington.

Australia piled on 305-3 from their 45 overs — the highest total in a Women's World Cup knockout match — as Alyssa Healy hit a 91-ball century and put on 216 with Rachael Haynes for the first wicket.

Meg Lanning's side then limited West Indies to 148-8 from 37 overs in the chase and moved one victory away from a record-extending seventh 50-over World Cup title.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:40 PM IST