Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 Semi-Final: Bangladesh Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First Against India

Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh women won the toss and opted to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India in the first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 semifinal at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Friday, July 26.

India and Bangladesh made changes to their playing XI for the crucial game.

Playing XI

BAN: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(W/C), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter

IND: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Preview:

The defending champions India and Bangladesh will look put on a good battle as they look to set up their title clash against the winner of the semifinal 2 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led have had a incredible campaign in their quest to defend their Asia Cup title as they won three group stage matches against Pakistan, Nepal and United Arab Emirates. The Women in Blue finished on top of the Group A with six points and qualified for the semifinal.

Bangladesh women, on the other hand, finished second in the Group B with two wins and a loss while accumulating four points. Their loss came against Sri Lanka, while they won against Thailand and Malaysia.