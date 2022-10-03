e-Paper Get App
Women's Asia Cup: India asked to bat by Malaysia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
Malaysian skipper Winifred Duraisingam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their women's Asia Cup T20 match on Monday.

India have made four changes to their playing XI with Smriti Mandana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur being rested.

Sabbineni Meghana, KP Navgire, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh have replaced the quartet in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, KP Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria and Nur Dania Syuhada.

