Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. (Wolves) enters into Indian football market after being assisted by Boss Entertainment India during the lockdown

After a successful association with Boss Entertainment India, Wolves FC announced to venture into the Indian Market. During the lockdown, Joe Hunt, Wolves international project manager, via webinars shared its best practices with coaches across the globe and the club’s exciting adventures.

Soon after the pandemic is over, Wolves International plans to link with international schools, academies, and clubs and do more on-ground football development activities in India, which also will open multiple avenues and great opportunities for football enthusiasts to thrive manifolds.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Joe Hunt, Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. International projects manager says that, “Since I began my role in July 2019, we have had an interest in entering the Indian market for our football development activities. Working with Jonathan from the commercial team, we did some research around possible ways to do this. We had a fantastic call with Watford who recommended a company called Boss Entertainment India, who they had used this year. Shaan and his team at Boss Entertainment India are young, energetic, love the Premier League and obviously Wolves.”

Commenting further Mr Hunt says that, “It was a nice way to start our work in India, showing professional clubs can work together with idea sharing and best practice. Boss Entertainment India have a wealth of knowledge and good network our coaches throughout India. We decided that during lockdown, the best way to engage with the 60 coaches in India was with some free webinars, which I would deliver on topics like- i) Getting started and individual focusing, ii) An insight into ‘gameplay’ through the ages. How tactics are used in the development of players at the elite level, iii) Looking at Football Fitness and player motivation across the age groups and various levels of the game and many more. Besides, India is a new market and is an emerging market; we have linked with some amazing partners over the last year and, would love to increase our work in India.”

Shaan Singh, Director of Sports Marketing at Boss India Entertainment said, “We are really excited to have taken a small, but big step into the development of football in India through the amazing knowledge of Joe Hunt and Wolves. The expertise and knowledge shared by the Wolves will certainly help Indian footballs clubs go a long way.”

To know about Boss Entertainment and Wolves Visit- https://www.bossentertainment.in/ , www.wolves.co.uk