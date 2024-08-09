 'Woh Bhi Mera Beta Hai': Arshad Nadeem's Mother Shares Same Sentiment As Neeraj Chopra's Mother After Pak Athlete Wins Gold at Paris Olympics: Video
Nadeem broke the Olympic record in his second attempt by touching a distance of 92.97 m to win a historic yellow metal in the men’s javelin throw final

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Arshad Nadeem's mother shared a similar sentiment to that of Neeraj Chopra’s mother after her son won a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. In a video going viral on social media, Nadeem’s mother said 'Neeraj Chopra is like a son to me. I prayed for him too.He is like a friend and brother to Nadeem. Win and Loss all depend on luck"

What did Neeraj Chopra's mother's Say About Arshad Nadeem?

Neeraj Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, told news agency ANI lauded Arshad Nadeem's performance, adding that he is also like their "son”. She said,"The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son,”.

Speaking of Neeraj's performance she said that she was happy with the way her son delivered at the Olympics and pointed out that she was eager to cook her son's favourite meal upon his return.

Nadeem's Struggle behind Olympic Success

Nadeem, the son of a construction worker ended Pakistan’s 32-year wait for an Olympic medal. It wasn't a s mooth ride for the Pakistan javelin star who had to run from pillar to post to even get a new javelin.

As per PTI report, at one stage, Naddem had appealed to the government to provide him a new javelin as his old one had worn out.

Anoher report said that when Arshad did not have money to buy a new javelin and was running from pillar to post to ask for sponsorship, the Pakistan Cricket Board sponsored him.

Following his performance, Nadeem thanked everyone who kept him in their prayers and credited his fitness for the performance he gave. He also vowed to work harder moving forward and target throwing breaking his own record.

