'Without Any Political Agenda Or Bias': Rahul Dravid Speaks Out On Tough Selection Calls & Player Communication

Coaching is a challenging job, even though critics will always find fault. When it comes to selecting players, coaches often have to make difficult decisions that may disappoint even those players they want to see succeed. India men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about these "tough" selection calls, saying that the best he can do for a player is be honest with them and make the decisions based on merit, not politics or bias.

Tough decisions are a part of coach's job

"You care for each of those people whom you coach, on a personal level as well and you're trying to build personal connections. You want to coach them as people and not so much as cricket players. And when you do that, you want all of them to succeed. But at the same time, you've got to be realistic and realise that not all of them are going to succeed. At times you've got to make those tough and difficult decisions," Dravid said during an episode of 'CRED Curious'.

India head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged that there are always people who are disappointed when the team announces its playing XI. This includes players who were not selected, as well as fans who were hoping to see their favorite players play. However, Dravid said that this is the nature of the job of a coach, and that he has to make the best decisions he can based on the available information.

"Every time we pick a Playing XI, we disappoint people; there are others who are not playing. Every time we pick a 15 for a tournament, there are a lot of guys who feel they should be there. And you feel bad for them at an emotional level. But at least we all try. I don't say I am perfect at it. I'm not saying that I get it right all the time because it does affect you. That's the hardest part of coaching or leading teams - having to make those tough decisions about people you truly want to succeed and do well. But you can only pick so many players, forced by the rule."

Players deserve communication

It is not always easy for players to hear the reasons behind their absence from the team. However, Rahul Dravid was honest with veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha about wanting to give opportunities to younger players. Dravid believes that honesty is the best policy, and that it is important to be transparent with players, even when the news is not good.

"There is no easy answer to it. I think the thing that comes to me is at least you try to be honest about it. In your communication and dealings with players, if there is an honesty and if they can think that you are doing without any political agenda or any bias in play, then that is the best you can hope for. That has to be a guiding principle," said Dravid during the interaction.