e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries and 343 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, likely to improve from Friday
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:20 AM IST

With Aubameyang dropped, Arsenal youngsters step up to beat West Ham 2-0

Associated Press
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring against West Ham United | Photo: AFP

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring against West Ham United | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped following his latest disciplinary breach, Arsenal needed other attackers to step up for its big Premier League match against top-four rival West Ham.

Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe did just that in a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Replacing Aubameyang as captain, Lacazette played a perfectly weighted throughball and the 20-year-old Martinelli — delivering a fine impression of Arsenal’s ostracized striker — burst through down the left and produced a precise finish into the far corner.

Then, the 21-year-old Smith Rowe, another of Arsenal's talented youngsters, entered as a substitute and put away a clinical finish at the end of a counter attack in the 87th minute.

Arsenal was dominant for large spells - the margin should have been heavier, with Lacazette later missing a penalty when the score was 1-0 - to show that life after Aubameyang is nothing to be feared.

Indeed, the result lifted Arsenal above West Ham and into fourth place, the final Champions League qualification position.

"They wanted to show how strong we are as a team," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of his players at the end of a tumultuous few days at the club.

"The performance, the attitude and the commitment they showed today is exactly what we are as a club.

"I expect it from every player - to stick to our values."

That felt like a dig at Aubameyang, who wasn't spotted at the stadium having been stripped of the captaincy and told he wasn't available for selection for the West Ham game after returning late from an approved trip abroad last week.

He could be free to play against Leeds on Saturday, though.

"He wasn't eligible for this game and that's it," Arteta said.

"This game is gone."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:20 AM IST
Advertisement