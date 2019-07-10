Wimbledon: Serena Williams on Song, makes 12th Wimbledon semi-final after tough duel

Sports

Seven-time champion Serena Williams is just two wins away from equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam titles record of 24 but she wobbled several times in her Wimbledon quarter-final against Alison Riske on Tuesday.

