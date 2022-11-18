Wimbledon exempts women from all-white dress code during periods

Wimbledon has decided to exempt female players from its 'all white' dress code and will allow them to wear coloured undershorts during periods, the All Englands Club announced on Thursday.

The rule will apply from next year. The decision comes after players expressed anxiety concerns.

Support for players

"We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best," said Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton.

"I'm pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the committee of management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.

“This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety," Bolton added.

The decision comes after current and former players went on to describe the stress of having to wear an all-white ensemble at tournaments while on their periods.

Mental stress

"The mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks," read a tweetby former Puerto Rican player Monica Puig in May.