Sports

Updated on

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win maiden title [See Photos]

By FPJ Web Desk

Australias Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Czech Republics Karolina Pliskova during their womens singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.
Australias Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Czech Republics Karolina Pliskova during their womens singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.
Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Ashleigh Barty of Australia claimed her maiden Wimbledon after a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in a tense final on Saturday.

The No.1 seed's title comes on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Barty wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to the iconic scallop one that Cawley wore in 1971.

Barty made a brisk start in the final by taking a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, a small comeback delayed the inevitable first set which the Australian ultimately won 6-3.

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win maiden title [See Photos]

In the second set, Barty again took an early lead of 3-1 before Pliskova came back strongly to make it 3-3. Pliskova kept her calm forcing the second set into a tiebreak and won it 7-6 (4).

Barty once again made a strong start to the set and won the first three games to pile the pressure on Pliskova. Leading by 5-3, the Australian served out the set to win the two-hour long battle.

Australias Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning against Czech Republics Karolina Pliskova during their womens singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.
Australias Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning against Czech Republics Karolina Pliskova during their womens singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.
Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

Both players were playing in their second Grand Slam final. While Barty had earlier won the French Open title in 2019, former world number one Pliskova had lost in her first Grand Slam final at the 2016 US Open.

Australias Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after defeating Czech Republics Karolina Pliskova during their womens singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.
Australias Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after defeating Czech Republics Karolina Pliskova during their womens singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.
Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in