Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win maiden title [See Photos]

Ashleigh Barty of Australia claimed her maiden Wimbledon after a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in a tense final on Saturday.

The No.1 seed's title comes on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Barty wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to the iconic scallop one that Cawley wore in 1971.

Barty made a brisk start in the final by taking a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, a small comeback delayed the inevitable first set which the Australian ultimately won 6-3.