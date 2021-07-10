Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win maiden title [See Photos]

Ashleigh Barty of Australia claimed her maiden Wimbledon after a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in a tense final on Saturday.
The No.1 seed's title comes on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Barty wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to the iconic scallop one that Cawley wore in 1971.
Barty made a brisk start in the final by taking a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, a small comeback delayed the inevitable first set which the Australian ultimately won 6-3.
In the second set, Barty again took an early lead of 3-1 before Pliskova came back strongly to make it 3-3. Pliskova kept her calm forcing the second set into a tiebreak and won it 7-6 (4).
Barty once again made a strong start to the set and won the first three games to pile the pressure on Pliskova. Leading by 5-3, the Australian served out the set to win the two-hour long battle.
Both players were playing in their second Grand Slam final. While Barty had earlier won the French Open title in 2019, former world number one Pliskova had lost in her first Grand Slam final at the 2016 US Open.
