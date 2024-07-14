 Wimbledon 2024: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara Save 3 Match Points To Win Men's Doubles Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWimbledon 2024: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara Save 3 Match Points To Win Men's Doubles Final

Wimbledon 2024: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara Save 3 Match Points To Win Men's Doubles Final

Unseeded Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara defeated Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson to clinch their maiden Wimbledon Men's Doubles' title.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara | Credits: Wimbledon Twitter

Unseeded Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara saved three match points in the second set before beating Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9) in the men's doubles final at Wimbledon for their first Grand Slam title.

Heliovaara became the first Finnish man to win the Wimbledon doubles and sank to his knees in tears after he and Patten converted their second match point. He then put his head on his partner's shoulder, still sobbing, as they sat in their chairs and waited for the trophy presentation. The tears say it all, Heliovaara said. It's very emotional.

Patten is the third British man in the professional era to win the men's doubles at the All England Club, joining Jonathan Marray in 2012 and Neal Skupski last year.

Playing on Centre Court, the duo never had a break point in the match and missed a set point in the first set after coming from 6-1 down in the tiebreaker to lead 7-6. In the second set, they saved a match point at 6-5 and two more in the tiebreaker, where they trailed 5-2 before beginning their turnaround.

In the third-set tiebreaker, the 15th-seeded Thompson and Purcell also led 7-6 but couldn't close it out. Obviously couldn't have been a closer match," Patten said. "I can't really remember what happened to be honest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Secretary Jay Shah Directs BCCI To Release ₹1 Crore For Ex-India Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad's...

Secretary Jay Shah Directs BCCI To Release ₹1 Crore For Ex-India Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad's...

'I Too Was There': Ex-India Cricketer Robin Singh Attended Anant-Radhika's Wedding Celebrations;...

'I Too Was There': Ex-India Cricketer Robin Singh Attended Anant-Radhika's Wedding Celebrations;...

Wimbledon 2024: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara Save 3 Match Points To Win Men's Doubles Final

Wimbledon 2024: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara Save 3 Match Points To Win Men's Doubles Final

Video: Barbora Krejcikova Breaks Down After Seeing Her Mentor Jana Novotna's Name On Wimbledon...

Video: Barbora Krejcikova Breaks Down After Seeing Her Mentor Jana Novotna's Name On Wimbledon...

Battle Of Gladiators: Ex-India Davis Cup Coach Nandan Bal Previews Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic...

Battle Of Gladiators: Ex-India Davis Cup Coach Nandan Bal Previews Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic...