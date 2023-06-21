Wimbledon 2023: Five-Time Champion Venus Williams Gets Wildcard Entry At 43

AFP

Five-time champion Venus Williamson has received a wildcard entry at Wimbledon 2023. The 43-year-old will be making her 24th appearance at The Championships this year. Venus is currently playing a warm-up tournament in Birmingham to prepare for the Wimbledon which starts July 3.

She defeated 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 on Monday at the Birmingham Classic to register her first win over a top-50 player in almost four years.

Venus had missed the Wimbledon last year due to injury. She has previously lifted the prestigious title at the All England Club in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina will also be a wildcard entry in the Wimbledon along with Venus. Svitolina also didn't play here last year due to her pregnancy. This will be her ninth appearance at the tournament in London.

Other Wimbledon wildcards

Seven of the tournament's eight expected wild cards were announced Wednesday, and in addition to Svitolina and Williams, Great Britain is well-represented. Joining them in the main draw will be Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson.

Boulter, now well inside the Top 100, earns a wild card as she was ranked outside the main-draw cut-off when it was made last month. The 26-year-old beat Burrage last week in Nottingham in the first all-British final on the Hologic WTA Tour since 1977, giving Boulter her first career WTA title.

Boulter reached the third round at Wimbledon 12 months ago, where she earned a Top 10 win over Karolina Pliskova en route.

Dart's best Wimbledon result, like Svitolina, came in 2019, where she reached the third round. Last year, the veteran Watson reached the last 16 for the first time in 12 career appearances.