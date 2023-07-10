Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Survives Hurkacz Scare To Reach Quarters, Jabeur Knocks Out Kvitova

Second seed Novak Djokovic survived a massive scare in the Wimbledon 2023 on Monday to advance to the men's singles quarterfinal after a hard-fought victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16.

Djokovic outplayed the 17th-seeded Polish player 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 in just over three hours on Centre Court to set up a last-8 clash against seventh seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Alexander Bublik in five sets on Sunday.

“Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match, tough luck for him today,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

“But he put up a great performance. Honestly, I don't recall the last time I felt this miserable in returning games to be honest, due to his incredibly accurate and powerful serve,” the seven-time Wimbledon champion added.

The 36-year-old Serbian has now reached 56 Grand Slam quarters-finals, second behind only Roger Federer. Djokovic also equalled his childhood idol Pete Sampras's record with a 90% career-winning percentage at Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also took his unbeaten record at the Wimbledon Centre Court to 43 wins. He hasn't lost at the iconic venue in the last 10 years.

Ons Jabeur knocks out 2-time champion Petra Kvitova

Tunisia star Ons Jabeur sailed past two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova to advance into the women's singles quarterfinal on Monday.

Jabeur, who lost in the final at the All England Club last year, defeated the Czech former world No. 2 6-0 6-3 to become the first female player to reach three consecutive quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Sabine Lisicki and Kvitova (2012-2014).

Jabeur will next face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final.