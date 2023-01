Over 300 leading squash players from 13 states will be seen competing across 11 categories in the inaugural Willingdon JSW Junior Open, which will be played at the Willingdon Sports Club from January 19 to 22, 2023.

The tournament is being promoted by SportsXL under the aegis of the Squash Racquets Federation of India and Maharashtra Squash Racquets Association and will be sponsored by JSW and Willingdon Sports Club.