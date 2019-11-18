'Will To Win,' the favourite, broke her leg and is put to rest

“I was lucky to have as my mount Will Top Win tripped off the track. I am sure the track was not in the best of conditions to run a race,” said jockey Suraj Narredu, whose Will to Win, the favourite was leading at that time.

“I encountered a problem with my mount as she lost her footing twice before dislodging me. I consider myself very lucky to escape any serious injury. I have hurt my back and won't be not riding for the next two days. I may ride at Pune on Sunday if I am fully fit,” added Narredu, who is eight short of 2,000 winners.

The stewards did not declare the race null, which witnessed stormy scenes on Friday after three jockeys suffered a bad fall.

Kiran Rai piloting Sir Piggot escaped unhurt while Srinath, who was guiding the public choice Aceros, sustained a hip injury.

Over 7,000 angry punters, who were not happy with the decision of the stewards to conduct an inquiry into the running of the race and the major accident on the track, demanded the return of their bets from the bookies.

"Since then,all the race days have been suspended. We will have a mock race on Wednesday before we take any final call,” said one of the BTC official, talking to Free Press Journal on Monday.

A section of the crowd even turned violent, hurling missiles, damaging the furniture and television sets. The punters were of the view that following the accident which involved two fancied horses,

the stewards should have declared the race null and

void after conducting an inquiry. They felt that the bad track had caused the ghastly accident.

It is given to understand that the jockeys had informed the BTC authorities that the track was loose at a couple of places and the horses were not getting a grip while galloping on the surface. The managing committee has now decided to do an inspection and has agreed to conduct a couple of mock races on Tuesday and Wednesday before they resume racing.