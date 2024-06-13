'Will Keep Working Hard': Shruti Vora Delighted With Her Victory With In Three-Star Grand Prix Event

Shruti Vora. |

In a landmark achievement for Indian equestrian sports, Shruti Vora, riding her horse Magnanimous, has made history as the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event. This notable accomplishment came at the CDI-3 event held in Lipica, Slovenia, from June 7-9, where Shruti scored an impressive 67.761 points.

The competition saw Shruti outperform Moldova’s Tatiana Antonenco on Aachen, who finished with 66.522 points, and Austria’s Juliane Jerich on Quarter Girl, who secured third place with a score of 66.087 points.

In addition to her historic win, Shruti also delivered a commendable performance in the Grand Prix Special, held simultaneously at the same venue. She finished second in this event with a score of 66.085, just behind the Antonenco-Aachen pair.

🏆🇮🇳 Historic Achievement Alert! 🇮🇳🏆#ShrutiVora has rewritten history by becoming the first Indian to win a 3* Grand Prix event in Lipica, Slovenia with a scoreline of 67.761 points🐴✨#ShrutiVora #IndianEquestrian #GrandPrixWinner #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/NMLF4XmuYW — Equestrian Federation Of India (@Efi_India) June 13, 2024

"I am extremely delighted with the result. I have worked hard and the victory is indeed satisfying. The win has come in an Olympic year and that makes it significant. The fact that I am the first rider from the country to win a three-star event makes it a special achievement. I will keep working hard to bring laurels for my country," said Shruti Vora, reflecting on her achievement.

"This inspiring performance from Shruti has made the country proud" - EFI

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) also celebrated Shruti's success. EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh commented, "This is great news for the Indian equestrian fraternity. This inspiring performance from Shruti has made the country proud. Many women are taking up the sport, and such milestones will inspire many more riders to strive for excellence."

Shruti Vora, a veteran rider hailing from Kolkata, has a distinguished career representing India. She has competed in the Dressage World Championship in 2022 and participated in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. Her latest triumph not only highlights her dedication and skill but also marks a significant milestone for Indian equestrian sports on the global stage.