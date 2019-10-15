‘Will go abroad if required’: Dutee Chand

New Delhi: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday said that she would travel abroad if required, for Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparation.
"I have been doing special training for a long time in Bhubaneswar. The state has been providing support for my training financially and the coach makes my schedule accordingly. If required then I might go abroad for training," Chand told ANI here.
Chand pledged to touch the Olympic mark of 11.15 seconds and make her country proud. A fortnight after failing to reach 100m semis at the World Championships in Doha, the 23-year-old surpassed her previous timing of 11.26 seconds which she had set at the Asian Championships in April this year.
