Will focus on Kambala: Srinivasa Gowda refuses to take part in SAI trials

Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda has refused to take part in Sports Authority of India (SAI) trials in Bengaluru to be held on Monday. Gowda said that he was truly excited by all the attention he had received, however, he would focus on Kambala.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gowda said, "In Kambala race, heels play an important role whereas it is toes in a track race. Not just jockeys, but even Buffaloes have a role to play in Kambala. In track race, this is not the case."
Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda became an overnight sensation when a video of him running in a slushy paddy field went viral all over social media. Gowda set the new record as the fastest runner in the history of the Kambala as he covered 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds.
People compared him with sprinter Usain Bolt and even urged sporting bodies to take note of the jockey. Later, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju invited him to take part in trials for a track event at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.
"I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.
After being compared with Usain Bolt who holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds, Gowda had said: "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field."
