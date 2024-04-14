 'Will Bet My Life To Get Rohit Sharma': PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta Makes Her Intentions Very Clear
Rohit Sharma is believed to be thinking about his options in the Indian Premier League after he was shockingly replaced as the team captain by Hardik Pandya.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has made it very clear that her franchise will be targeting Rohit Sharma if he leaves the Mumbai Indians next year.

The 36-year-old is believed to be thinking about his options in the Indian Premier League after he was shockingly replaced as the team captain by Hardik Pandya.

News reports and cricket pundits have already started speculating about Rohit's possible moves, after all, which team would not want an IPL legend like the Hitman.

Bollywood star Zinta has also set her eyes on bagging Rohit's services if he makes himself available in the IPL auction.

"I will bet my life to get Rohit Sharma if he comes in mega auction. We are only missing a captain in our team who brings on some stability and champion mindset," Zinta told Star Sports.

article-image

Rohit Sharma is the first captain in IPL history to win 5 titles. He also clinched the Champions League T20.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense for Punjab to rope him in to end their trophy drought in the league. PBKS is one among three IPL teams which is yet to win any silverware despite featuring from the first edition, with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru being the other two.

