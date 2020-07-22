'Will be at PSG, no matter what': Kylian Mbappe ends speculations about joining Real Madrid or Liverpool

After months of speculations on Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid or Liverpool next season, the Frenchman has confirmed that he will stay put at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG with Premier League champions Liverpool and recently-crowned La Liga winners Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in acquiring the Frenchman's services.

"I'm here. I am in the project for a fourth year," Mbappe told beIN Sports. "The 50th year of the club is an important year for the club, the supporters, everyone, so I will be there no matter what.

"I will try to bring back trophies with the team and give the best of myself," he added.

At just the age of 21, the Frenchman has become a hot target for many major football clubs. Mbappe, who boasts of having won the FIFA World Cup in 2018, is quick on the ball which is mixed which excellent finishing ability.

On the domestic level, he has won the Ligue 1 four times (once with Monaco and thrice with PSG) since breaking on the scene in 2015. However, Mbappe has had no luck in Champions League, unless PSG - who beat Dortmund in the round-of-16 fixtures - defeat Atalanta in the upcoming semi-final next month.

This term as well Mbappe was wreaking havoc in the French top-tier before the season was called off due to COVID-19. The youngster had scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in just 33 games across all competitions for PSG.