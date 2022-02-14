Wife of Rams’ wide receiver Van Jefferson goes into labor midway through Super Bowl win

Sunday was a big day for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson. Not only did Los Angeles win the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals, but his wife, Samaria, went into labor midway through the game.

Samaria was rushed to the hospital mid-game after going into labor with their second child, a son. Jefferson was told after the game and grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came onto the field and sprinted through the locker room. He immediately left to go to the hospital.

"The midwife said she has about an hour to go before birth," Jefferson's father, Shawn, told CBS Sports.

The family, and the Rams’ support staff, were under strict instructions from Samaria to not tell Jefferson during the game if she went into labor, she told The Athletic earlier this week. It was her decision, despite Jefferson’s protests.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:00 PM IST