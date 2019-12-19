WIFA Women's Football League: Kenkre FC bounce back

Mumbai: Kenkre FC, Mumbai showed tremendous fighting qualities as they recovered from a first half 0-1 deficit to get the better of PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai by a close 2-1 margin in a ‘Super Six’ play-off league match of the WIFA 2nd Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground on Thursday.

PIFA Sports started on a bright note and took the lead through Aishwarya Jagtap’s strike in the 33rd minute.

But, the Kenkre outfit scored twice in the second period to snatch victory. First, Ritu Rani converted a penalty to level the scores in the 66th minute before Soumya Guguloth scored the decisive winner in the 87th minute to seal Kenkre victory.

Results:

Kenkre FC: 2 (Ritu Rani, Soumya Guguloth) bt PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC: 1 (Aishwarya Jagtap). FC Kolhapur City: 5 (Renu S 2, Pratiksha Mithari 2, Manisha M) bt Football Schol of India, Thane: 0.