WIFA women's football League: Jyoti shines for Footie First

Mumbai: Jyoti stole the thunder by recording a triple hat-trick firing home nine goals to power Footie First, Mumbai to a thumping 14-0 victory against Pacangan Football Club, Satara in a first round match of the Western India Football Association (WIFA) Women’s League, and played at the Cooperage ground late here on Thursday.

Mamta Kumari contributed with three strikes while Poojay Morey and skipper Doli Kumari both chipped in with one goal each to complete the winning margin.

Jyoti immediately got down business and rocked the Pacangan citadel in the very second minute of the match. Despite that early setback, the Satara managed to offer some resistance and conceded another goal after 10 minutes when midfielder Pooja slotting home in the 12th minute.

Four minutes later Mamta who also notched a hat-trick got her first goal to increase the lead 3-0. Thereafter, Jyoti showed her hunger for more goals as she scored three goals before the end of the first session to enjoy a 6-0 lead which knocked the fight out of the Satara team.

After switching ends, Footie First continued to put more pressure on the rival goals and hammered in eight more goals to complete the demolition. Jyoti added five more goals to her's and the team’s tally while Mamta scored two more and captain Doli struck the final goal late in the match.

In Saturday’s fixtures, Pacangan will meet PIFA and Footie First will clash with Amma FC in the morning matches, while later in the day, Kankre FC take on Next SA in the third match of the day.

Results

Footie First, Mumbai: 14 (Jyoti 9, Mamta Kumari 3, Poojay Morey, Doli Kumari) bt Pacangan FC, Satara 0.