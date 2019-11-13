WIFA Women's Football League: FSI overcome CFCI

Mumbai: Football School of India (FSI), Thane recorded a 2-1 win against Community Football Club of India (CFCI) in an interesting Group-C match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Wednesday.

Results:

Group-C: Football School of India, Thane: 2 (Jyoti Mehra, Pranali Shetty) bt Community Football Club of India, Mumbai: 1 (Delfiya Pereira).

TSG win

The Sports Gurukul showed strong fighting qualities to carve a tense 1-0 win Khiladi Connect SC in Second Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel.

Results:

Division III: The Sports Gurukul 1 (Wilson John) bt Khiladi Connect SC 0. Veera United FC: 2 (Saumitra Parkar, Abdula Razzak Chaudhari) bt Samuel Football Academy: 0.

Devadiga scores

Mangalore Blues Sports Club worked hard to scrape past Udaya Sports Club by a close 1-0 margin in a well-contested first round match of the 13th Late Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament, organised by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.