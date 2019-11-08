WIFA Women's Football League: Easy for PIFA Sports FC

Mumbai: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai recorded a fluent 4-0 over MDFA Women’s League champions Spark FC, Mumbai in a Group-B match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Friday.

Showing good teamwork PIFA Sports gained ascendency when Sibani Sharma converted from a penalty in the very second minute and just before the end of the first half skipper Dipika netted the second goal in the 43rd minute.

Results:

Group-B: South Mumbai United, Mumbai: 4 (Kashish Parmar 2, Gabrielle Soans, Durga Mhatre) bt Commandos FC, Pune: 0; Samuel Football Academy: 3 (Y Poojitha, Priya Shinde, Mhasi Paunuo) bt Pacangan Football Club, Satara 1 (Ambika Dange); PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai: 4 (Sibani Sharma 2-P, Dipika, Sasmita Behera, Sushmita Lepcha) bt Spark FC, Mumbai: 0.