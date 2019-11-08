WIFA Women's Football League: Easy for PIFA Sports FC

Mumbai: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai recorded a fluent 4-0 over MDFA Women’s League champions Spark FC, Mumbai in a Group-B match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Friday.
Showing good teamwork PIFA Sports gained ascendency when Sibani Sharma converted from a penalty in the very second minute and just before the end of the first half skipper Dipika netted the second goal in the 43rd minute.
Results:
Group-B: South Mumbai United, Mumbai: 4 (Kashish Parmar 2, Gabrielle Soans, Durga Mhatre) bt Commandos FC, Pune: 0; Samuel Football Academy: 3 (Y Poojitha, Priya Shinde, Mhasi Paunuo) bt Pacangan Football Club, Satara 1 (Ambika Dange); PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai: 4 (Sibani Sharma 2-P, Dipika, Sasmita Behera, Sushmita Lepcha) bt Spark FC, Mumbai: 0.
Pal strikes for Karnatak SA
Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) had things completely under control and scored once in each half to blank Salcette FC 2-0 in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday. Striker Deepak Pal struck both the goals for the Karnatak team
Results:
Super Div knockout (Rd-2): United Villagers Welfare Association: 2 (Brijal Porra, Melborn Patil) bt Colaba FA: 0; Atlanta FA: 3 (N Kumar 2, T Talgaokar) bt D’Souza Football Association: 0 Elite Div: Karnatak Sporting Association: 2 (Deepak Pal) bt Sallcette FC: 0.
