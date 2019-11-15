WIFA Women's Football League: Deccan XI FC down Utkarsh Krida Manch FC

Mumbai: Deccan XI FC, Pune got the better of Utkarsh Krida Manch FC, Pune by a 3-1 score line in a Group-A match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Thursday.

In all all Pune affair, Deccan XI took the lead through Ritu Francis in the 28th minute. But, their joy was short-lived as four minutes later Utkarsh Krida Manch found the equaliser when Vaishnavi Joshi found the target in the 32nd minute.

In the second period Deccan XI skipper Desale Kalyani struck two goals in the 48th and 79th minutes to seal their win and pocket all the three points.

Results: Group-A: Deccan XI FC, Pune: 3 (Desale Kalyani 2, Ritu Francis) bt Utkarsh Krida Manch FC, Pune: 1 (Vaishnavi Joshi) 0.

Devadiga nets winner

Mangalore Blues Sports Club worked hard to scrape past Udaya Sports Club by a close 1-0 margin in a well-contested first round match of the 13th Late Adv. A R Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament, organised by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Attacking midfielder Akshay Devadiga played a crucial role by scoring the lone goal. The energetic Devadiga against the run of play broke through the Udaya SC defence and slotted home the decisive winner,, which enabled Mangalore Blues snatch the win and advance to the second round.

Results (1st round)

Jai Hind SC: 1 (Shrinath Rathod) beat Uchil United SC 0.

Mangalore Blues SC 1 (Akshay Devadiga) beat Udaya SC 0.