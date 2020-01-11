WIFA Football Championship: Pune District emerge champs

Mumbai: Pune District scored a second half goal to overcome Mumbai District by a narrow 1-0 margin in a sub-junior girls’ final of the WIFA Inter-District Football Championship 2020, played at TVMP ground, Boisar on Saturday.

The Mumbai team missed their ace striker Jahnavi Shetty who was injured and had to miss the match.

After a barren first half, Pune’s prolific scorer Zahra Unwala scored the decisive winner in the 32nd minute to ensure Pune emerge champions.

Jahnavi was later declared as the ‘Best player of the tournament’. While Pune District’s goalkeeper Anjali Barke, who made a couple of saves in the final was adjuded ‘Best goalkeeper’.

Results (final)

Pune District: 1 (Zahra Unwala) bt Mumbai District 0.