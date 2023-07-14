WI vs India, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Misses Out On Double-Hundred As Alzarri Joseph Gets Opener for 171

Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The West Indies have finally managed to dislodge young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on day 3 of the first Test in Dominica. The left-hander got out for 171, missing out on a well-deserved double-ton as he edged one behind the stumps off Alzarri Joseph. With that, the hosts broke the 110-run stand between Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

The dismissal occurred in the 126th over of the innings after the first hour of day three. Jaiswal tried to punch a short-of-a-length delivery, but it left him and took the outside edge with a faint tickle off the bat through to the keeper Joshua da Silva. The 21-year-old fell for 171, 29 runs short of a double century and 16 shy of surpassing Shikhar Dhawan as the highest score by an Indian on debut.

Nevertheless, it was a magnificent innings by the youngster as the crowd and balcony stood up for him, having batted the home side to dust.

India in complete control despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket:

Despite Jaiswal's wicket, the tourists remain in total control of the Dominica Test. India have thoroughly dominated all three days, starting with skittling Kraigg Brathwaite and co. for 150 on the opening day. They reached 80-1 on the same day.

India finished with 330-2 on day 2, with the West Indies finding some respite after getting Rohit Sharma for 103 and Shubman Gill for 6, with debutant Alick Athanaze snaring the two batters. It's obvious that the tourists have a massive mountain to climb from hereon to avoid a defeat.