WI vs IND: Team India's Woes With The Tail In T20Is A Major Cause For Concern

They have a power-packed top order that can put up a 200-plus total on any given day and yet they can end up with below par scores. That's the Indian T20I batting outfit for you.

Openers who can give a flying start and can get the run-rate up and running at 9-10 RPO consistently. And there are batsmen who can start clearing the fence from ball one with the power of their bottom hand.

There are 360 degree range batsmen who can be relentless with their strike rates and turbocharge the team's scoring ability.

Batting struggles despite lineup of IPL stars

The likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and the new entrant Tilak Varma are all IPL superstars, who can put to sword any bowling line-up in the world on any given day. Not to forget power hitters Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, who can add the X-Factor in the lower middle order.

With all this ability and range that India possesses, how does one comprehend them putting up below 150-plus scores, like the second T20I against West Indies.

It's a clear indication that there is vulnerability in the middle order and shot selection has always been an issue, but the larger problem is the long tail which India has.

The tail simply refuses to wag and that has been India's woe off late. Batsmen outside of the top six struggling to put up a fight and show some muscle has been hurting the Indian team's fortunes.

The Ailing Tail-End Woes

India's Nos 7-11 made 30 runs in the first T20I which the team lost by four runs failing to chase 150 for victory. In the second T20I, India were restricted to 152/7 and the Nos 7, 8 and 9 which is Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh added just 28 runs.

So, a total of 58 runs have been added by India's tail in the two matches played so far. That could surely get a lot better from the lower order players. There is a need for firepower towards the back end of the innings, in the last five overs especially.

Shortening the Tail and Tactical Adjustments

The other way to deal with this problem is to shorten the tail and add more batting depth if the team is consistently struggling to make scores in excess of 180.

Or for that matter, failing to chase down 150 odd runs is certainly a matter of concern for the team management.

The likes of Suryakumar, Pandya, Kishan and Gill have a wealth of T20 experience featuring in the IPL and should know better what shots to play and at what juncture. Playing a shot too many or getting too ambitious on occasions need to be avoided as losing wickets at regular intervals has been the bane of the Indian batting lately.

Shaping the Future: A Strategic Outlook

With the entire focus currently on the ODI format with the Asia Cup next month followed by the all-important World Cup in October-November, T20s will be on the backburner.

However, with the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind, the selectors and the team management will have to get together and chalk out an effective batting order, template and strategy to maximize the team's fortunes.

