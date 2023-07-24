WI vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Shows He's Ready To Take Over As Team India's Future Pace Spearhead

The most striking aspect about Mohammed Siraj's bowling is not his bowling per say. It's the Hyderabadi's intensity that permeates every ounce of his being while he is in the act of bowling.

What the intensity and passion invariably does over a period of time to a fast bowler is it gives him tremendous momentum apart from adding more pace.

One has heard the bowling legends of yesteryears like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram or for that matter even Kapil Dev talk about the importance of running in and bowling hard in training. Putting in hours of practice, doing the routines and keeping the body in top shape to turn up and deliver the goods in a match situation.

Siraj, in all likelihood, is paying great attention to all these factors and those are paying rich dividends eventually as seen on the fourth day of the second Test against West Indies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Evolving into a Well-Rounded Fast Bowler

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler who has been in and around the Indian set-up since 2017 when he made his T20I debut has evolved into a well-rounded fast bowler. The 29-year-old had made his Test debut in that famous 2020-2021 Test series against Australia Down Under where India pulled off a phenomenal come-from-behind 2-1 series victory.

Since then Siraj's transformation is now almost complete. After two and a half years of Test cricket comprsing 21 matches, the Hyderabad man is now looked upon as the future spearhead.

With Jasprit Bumrah's fitness issues lingering and Mohammed Shami probably in the last leg of his career, Siraj is being seen as India's main man in the pace department.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Reminder of Match-Winning Potential

Siraj's effort of claiming five wickets for 60 runs to pack up the West Indies lower order on day 4 is a reminder of his match-winning potential. This was his best bowling figures so far in Test cricket.

The match at one stage looked headed for a draw with the slow pace of the game and wickets hard to come by. But Siraj changed all that with his forceful and purposeful bowling coupled with great intensity and passion that broke the back of the Windies lower-order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maintaining Focus and Fitness for Success

This game is hopefully just the beginning of bigger things lined up for Siraj. With this being just his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket, he obviously realises that there is great talent potential waiting to be tapped in the months and years to come.

At 29, Siraj still has time on his side and his best bowling years are ahead of him. If the man can keep his focus and fitness in the right place and keep training and bowling hard, India will have one worry less in the pace bowling department.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)