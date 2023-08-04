 WI vs IND: Both Teams Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate In 1st T20I
WI vs IND: Both Teams Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate In 1st T20I

India and West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in the first T20I in Trinidad.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
India vs West Indies. | (Credits: Twitter)

Both India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate in the first T20I held in Trinidad on Thursday. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), both India and West Indies fell short of the minimum requirement in the opening game and have been handed fines for the same.

The Men in Blue fell an over short during their bowling innings, leading to five percent of their match fees. West Indies, meanwhile, were found to be two overs short, forcing a ten per cent reduction in their match fees. The fines imposed were in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the minimum over-rate offences.

Since both Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya admitted to the offence, a hearing wasn't required. On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard levelled the charge alongside third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer.

West Indies take a 1-0 lead with a narrow win in the first T20I:

Meanwhile, the home side won the opening game by a narrow margin of 4 runs while defending a modest 149. Rovman Powell asked team India to bat first after winning the toss. Rovman Powell top-scored with 48, with three sixes and as many fours, headlined by a late onslaught to lift his side to a competitive total.

In response, India were on track for most part of their run-chase. However, the 15th over bowled by Jason Holder turned the match on its head as Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya walked back. India fell agonisingly short of victory.

