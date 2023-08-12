 WI vs IND, 4th T20I Live Updates: West Indies Lose Half Their Side For 106 Runs
Live Updates

WI vs IND, 4th T20I Live Updates: West Indies Lose Half Their Side For 106 Runs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

WICKET! Shai Hope c Axar b Chahal 45 (29 balls). West Indies 106/5 in 12.5 ovs

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

WICKET! Rovman Powell c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 1(3). West Indies 57/4 in 6.5 ovs

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

WICKET! Pooran c Suryakumar Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 1 (3 balls)

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

WICKET! Brandon King c Kuldeep Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 18 (16 balls)

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

WICKET! Kyle Mayers c Samson b Arshdeep Singh 17 (7 balls)

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST

West Indies captain Rovman Powell wins the toss and opts to bat first in Lauderhill, Florida. India's playing XI remains unchanged.

12 August 2023 07:31 PM IST

India bounced back in the third match to keep the series alive and will look to do the same tonight when they take on the West Indies in Florida. The hosts still lead the 5-match series 2-1.

