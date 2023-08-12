WI vs IND, 4th T20I Live Updates: West Indies Lose Half Their Side For 106 Runs

12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
WICKET! Shai Hope c Axar b Chahal 45 (29 balls). West Indies 106/5 in 12.5 ovs
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
WICKET! Rovman Powell c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 1(3). West Indies 57/4 in 6.5 ovs
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
WICKET! Pooran c Suryakumar Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 1 (3 balls)
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
WICKET! Brandon King c Kuldeep Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 18 (16 balls)
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
WICKET! Kyle Mayers c Samson b Arshdeep Singh 17 (7 balls)
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
12 August 2023 08:58 PM IST
West Indies captain Rovman Powell wins the toss and opts to bat first in Lauderhill, Florida. India's playing XI remains unchanged.
12 August 2023 07:31 PM IST
India bounced back in the third match to keep the series alive and will look to do the same tonight when they take on the West Indies in Florida. The hosts still lead the 5-match series 2-1.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)