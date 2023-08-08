WI vs IND, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies Win Toss & Opt To Bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Debut For Team India

08 August 2023 07:40 PM IST
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
West Indies Win Toss & Opt To Bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Debut For Team India
Team India should look to save face and give it everything they've got in the series-finale after going down easily in the first-two T20Is. Hardik Pandya's side will look to avoid a whitewash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
