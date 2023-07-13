 WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal Hit Fifties As India Dominate First Session on Day 2
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
India continued to dominate the West Indies in the first Test and are now just 5 runs behind the hosts' first innings total of 150. India reached 146/0 at lunch, with both openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting fifties and unbeaten at the crease.

Both openers continued Day 2 from where they left off in the final session on Wednesday, playing positive cricket to put India in the driver's seat in Dominica.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got a standing ovation from the Indian team dugout as he brought up his half-century on debut before captain Rohit got to his 92nd international fifty and 15th in Test cricket.

Jaiswal was unbeaten on 62 while Rohit scored 68 before the first break in play on Thursday. The duo notched up India's first 100-run opening stand in 23 Test innings with this partnership.

The last century partnership between Indian openers came in December 2021 when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 117 against South Africa in the Centurion Test.

With so much time left in the match, the Indians are rightly aiming to bat West Indies out of the game as it will get very difficult to bat in the third innings on a worn out track.

WI staring down the barrel

The West Indies bowlers looked out of their depth and clueless against the Indian openers, although Raheem Cornwall did manage to beat Jaiswal's bat on a few occasions.

The Windsor Park pitch got even slower on the day with most of the deliveries stopping and coming onto the bat.

The Windies did manage to keep the flow of runs under check as India managed to added just 66 runs to their overnight total in 32 overs.

The two spinners -- offie Rahkeem Cornwall (0/22 in 11 overs) and left-arm orthodox Jomel Warrican (0/34 in 14 overs) bowled tight lines but didn't bowl too many wicket-taking deliveries.

