WI vs IND, 1st ODI Live Score & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya Gets Kyle Mayers After India Opt To Bowl

27 July 2023 07:21 PM IST
WICKET! Kyle Mayers c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 2 (9 balls)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie
Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar will make his ODI debut for India in this match
Rohit Sharma Wins The Toss, India Opt To Bowl Against West Indies In Barbados
27 July 2023 06:14 PM IST
West Indies and India are all set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series in Barbados. The hosts will look to bounce back in familiar territory after losing the Test series against Rohit Sharma's side. India on the other hand, should look to continue their winning run.
