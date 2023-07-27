 WI vs IND, 1st ODI Live Score & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya Gets Kyle Mayers After India Opt To Bowl
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI vs IND, 1st ODI Live Score & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya Gets Kyle Mayers After India Opt To Bowl
Live Updates

WI vs IND, 1st ODI Live Score & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya Gets Kyle Mayers After India Opt To Bowl

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI Live: After winning the Test series 1-0, India will look to repeat their exploits with bat and ball in the three-match ODI series starting today. Follow our Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
India's Virat Kohli (l) and Rohit Sharma during the Men's World Cup. | Photo: ANI
27 July 2023 07:21 PM IST

WICKET! Kyle Mayers c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 2 (9 balls)

27 July 2023 07:21 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

27 July 2023 07:21 PM IST

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

27 July 2023 07:21 PM IST

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar will make his ODI debut for India in this match

27 July 2023 07:21 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Wins The Toss, India Opt To Bowl Against West Indies In Barbados

27 July 2023 06:14 PM IST

West Indies and India are all set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series in Barbados. The hosts will look to bounce back in familiar territory after losing the Test series against Rohit Sharma's side. India on the other hand, should look to continue their winning run.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WI vs IND, 1st ODI Live Score & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya Gets Kyle Mayers After India Opt To Bowl

WI vs IND, 1st ODI Live Score & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya Gets Kyle Mayers After India Opt To Bowl

Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against...

Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against...

'We Hope He Plays Before The World Cup': Rohit Sharma Keen On Having Jasprit Bumrah For Marquee...

'We Hope He Plays Before The World Cup': Rohit Sharma Keen On Having Jasprit Bumrah For Marquee...

Kylian Mbappe Rejects To Meet Al-Hilal Officials After Their World-Record Bid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe Rejects To Meet Al-Hilal Officials After Their World-Record Bid: Reports

'I'm Retired': Ben Stokes Rules Out ODI Comeback Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

'I'm Retired': Ben Stokes Rules Out ODI Comeback Ahead Of 2023 World Cup