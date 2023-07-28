WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja Set Up 5-Wicket Win As India Test Batting Options vs Weak West Indies

Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro Virat Kohli, boasting an impressive tally of 76 international hundreds combined, made a significant decision to provide game time to the middle-order batters in the opening ODI against West Indies.

Their strategy paid off as India secured a convincing five-wicket victory, thanks to exceptional performances from spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Jadeja and Kuldeep Set the Stage with Impressive Bowling Display

Jadeja, with figures of 3/37 in 6 overs, and Kuldeep, with a remarkable 4/6 in 3 overs, set the stage perfectly by dismantling the Windies, restricting them to a mere 114 runs in 23 overs. Subsequently, Ishan Kishan displayed his prowess by notching up a well-deserved half-century (52 off 46 balls), leading India to victory in just 22.5 overs.

Preparing the Perfect Combination Ahead of World Cup

The move to give game time to middle-order batters was indeed a welcome one, considering that India has 12 ODI matches before the World Cup to fine-tune the perfect combination. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's decision showed their proactive approach in finding the right pieces to complete the puzzle for the upcoming tournament.

Although Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Hardik Pandya (5) encountered some setbacks during the chase – Suryakumar with a non-existent sweep shot and Hardik with a freakish run-out at the non-striker's end – Ishan Kishan's fourth half-century further solidified his position.

Pitch Challenges Batters from Both Sides

The pitch, offering both turn and bounce, made it challenging for batters from both teams. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/26 in 6.5 overs) posed some probing questions, but the modest total didn't allow the West Indies to put significant pressure on the Indian team.

In a strategic move, Rohit Sharma batted at No. 7, and Virat Kohli didn't come out to bat, understanding that there was little to gain from scoring another half-century against a team like West Indies. Instead, they utilized the opportunity to assess Ishan Kishan as the third/reserve opener and Suryakumar Yadav as a middle-order option, should Shreyas Iyer fail to recover in time, providing the players with essential confidence.

The ability to experiment with the batting lineup was commendable, but it is expected that Rohit and Kohli will return to their usual positions if India decides or is forced to bat first in the next game.

This series serves as an excellent opportunity for experimentation, and the results of these well-thought-out moves were evident as the Indian top three have been consistent run-scorers, but the middle-order often struggled in high-pressure knock-out games due to a lack of game time.

Jadeja and Kuldeep Dominate the West Indies Batting Lineup

After opting to bowl first, Jadeja and Kuldeep dominated the West Indies batting lineup, with Jadeja tightening the noose, and Kuldeep delivering the final blows, all within just 23 overs.

Notably, debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22 in 5 overs) and Hardik Pandya (1/17 in 3 overs), who opened the bowling, set the tone with a tight first spell, followed by an impressive display from Jadeja and Kuldeep to finish off the innings efficiently.

The West Indies' batting efforts were lackluster, with skipper Shai Hope top-scoring with 43, while only two other batters managed to reach double-digit scores.

Jadeja and Kuldeep bowled exceptionally well in tandem, exploiting the extra bounce in the pitch, making it difficult for the West Indies batters to survive.

Rohit Sharma's Bowling Changes Prove Effective

The gulf in standard between the two teams was apparent, and it became clear why West Indies failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

The pace and turn on the pitch troubled the West Indies batsmen, with Shimron Hetmyer (11 off 19 balls) struggling to execute an ugly lap-scoop off Jadeja. Rovman Powell also couldn't read Jadeja's turn, while Kuldeep's googlies proved unplayable for most of the Caribbean batters.

Rohit Sharma's astute bowling changes further added to India's success in the match. (With PTI inputs)