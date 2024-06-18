WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Make It 4 In 4 As They Steamroll Afghanistan

West Indies cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind 98, West Indies rose up to the occasion with their bowling smarts as they steamrolled Afghanistan in Gros Islet to stay unbeaten in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Obed McCoy, who came in as a replacement for Jason Holder, took 3 wickets as Afghanistan thoroughly struggled in as steep chase of 219.

With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions WI who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98.

Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired as Pooran hit as many as 8 maximums and 6 fours during his stay.

In reply, Afghanistan succumbed to scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs. The hosts will face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.

Brief Score:

West Indies: 218 for five in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 98; Gulbadin Naib 2/14).

Afghanistan: 114 all out in 16.2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 38; Obed McCoy 3/14, Akeal Hosein 2/21).

At the post-match presentation, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan reflected that it's a good eye-opener for them and hopes not to repeat it in the Super 8 stage.

"The way they batted, scoring around 90 runs in the powerplay, it is tough to come back from that. But in the middle overs we did well and it was good to restrict them under 200. But this game is good to understand mindset and strategy. Hope to not repeat."

Afghanistan will face the likes of India, Australia, and Bangladesh in the Super 8s.

With PTI inputs.