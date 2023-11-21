'Why Troll The Players And Their Families?': Harbhajan Singh Blasts Team India Fans For Their Behaviour On Social Media After CWC 2023 Final Loss

Harbhajan Singh has slammed Indian fans for targeting Aussie players' families. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has condemned the Indian fans for abusing Australian cricketers and their wives on social media after their 2023 World Cup final victory. Harbhajan stressed that the Men in Blue lost to a better team in the decider and that maintaining sanity and dignity is of utmost importance.

Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell's wives have been significantly targeted on social media, with fans giving rape threats to them after the former blasted a match-winning hundred in Ahmedabad. Maxwell's wife Vini Raman notably issued a statement on Instagram, hitting back on the detractors.

Vini Raman's story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Absolutely vile and shocking. Indian cricket fans giving r@pe threats to the wife and daughter of Travis Head after the WC win.



His daughter is only 1 year old 🥲 pic.twitter.com/livmWjlioH — Singh (@APSvasii) November 19, 2023

Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it. Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 21, 2023

Harbhajan, meanwhile, took to X, questioned the behaviour of the Indian fans in trolling the Aussie players.

"Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it. Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and dignity are more important."

David Warner 'apologises' for breaking a million hearts in the final:

Veteran Aussie opener David Warner, one of the most-liked cricketers in India, apologised after a user on X said that it was a heart-breaking match for India. Dear @davidwarner31 you've broken billions of hearts," a fan named Samridh Agarwal stated on X.

I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all https://t.co/5XUgHgop6b — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 20, 2023

Although the left-hander fell for a single-figure score in the final, the New South Wales cricketer finished as Australia's highest run-getter in the tournament, mustering 535 runs in 11 innings at 48.63 alongside 2 centuries.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)