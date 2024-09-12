 'Why this Discrimination ?': Fans Upset Over Non-Telecast Of India C vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match Featuring Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
'Why this Discrimination ?': Fans Upset Over Non-Telecast Of India C vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match Featuring Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

The India C vs India B match is being currently at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B in Anantapur. Fans grew frustrated as they were not able to witness or make an understanding of what happened

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Image: X

Some of the Indian cricket stars are currently playing in the Round 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 taking place in Anantpur. In the second round India A is taking on India D , While India B is facing India India C. While both the matches are happening simultaneously, fans have taken to social media and are not happy with India C vs India B match not being live streamed or telecasted by the official broadcaster.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Sarfaraz Khan and Rinku Singh are some of the stars ththat are playing the match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B in Anantapur.  Fans grew frustrated as they were not able to witness or make an understanding of what happened. Here's what the fans had to say about non telecast of the match

India B vs India C highlights so far

India B skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and elected to bowl first against India C. However India C suffered an early setback as Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt after scoring just 4 runs. As per reports, the CSK batter twisted his ankle while trying complete a run.

Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudrashan put on 96 runs stand before Patidar was dismissed for 40 runs by Navdeep Saini. Sudarshan was next to go after scoring 43 runs. He was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar. At he time of writing Ishan Kishan and Baba Indrajith are currently at the crease. Kishan was unbeaten on 51runs, while Indrajith was unbeaten on 21 runs.

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ishan Kishan, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Baba Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Mayank Markande, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sandeep Warrier.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

