'Why No Wish From Hardik?': Fans Question Hardik Pandya’s Silence On Brother Krunal's Birthday As Rift Talks Intensify

Fans on social media are speculating about a possible rift between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Once inseparable, the two brothers seem to have grown apart with Hardik's radio silence on his brother's birthday being questioned. Hardik did not wish his elder brother on social media, further raising eyebrows.

He was also ignored from Pankhuri Sharma's heartfelt post for Krunal, which included her nephew Agastya.

"The strength you carry,the way you handle everything life throws at you with calm and courage," Pankhuri Sharma wrote on Instagram.

Under the same post, fans speculated in comments whether Hardik had wished his brother at all. On social media, the Mumbai Indians captain maintained radio silence, with no story or post for his older brother. That and Hardik's absence from the pictures gave netizens enough fuel to continue with rumours of a rift between the brothers.

The rumours first gained traction after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While the nation celebrated Hardik Pandya’s crucial role in the tournament and praised his redemption arc, fans noticed an unexpected silence from his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma.

Many pointed out that neither of them posted a congratulatory message for Hardik on social media. Their absence from the stadium during the celebrations also caught attention, prompting discussions among fans about whether everything was fine between the brothers. Some suspect Hardik's special bond with new girlfriend & fashion model Mahieka Sharma could be a reason behind it.