Why Messi's lament about Barcelona is absolutely on point

Despite being crowned league winners in two previous seasons, Barcelona, the team that is recognised as a one-man team by many across the world, has failed to gain the 'European Champions' status in more than four years.

The club, from winning a treble in 2014-15 season under Luis Enrique, may become a victim of a trophyless season this year.

What has gone wrong for the club in recent years? Is it the manager? The board? The defence? One can only speculate such thoughts as they see their favourite club not having a stronger hand as they had earlier.

Over the years, Barcelona's backline has slowly deteriorated. Gerard Pique is not in his prime, Samuel Umtiti is prone to injuries which have kept him at bay, Clement Lenglet a promises a better future along, and the fullbacks, Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo have less defensive instincts.

Marc-André ter Stegen has been a wall in goal but the club needs to do a lot better which is key for European dominance.

The midfield has a lot of potential with Frenkie de Jong, although the Dutchman is currently out due to injuries. With the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Barcelona's average squad age is over 30. Swapping 23-year-old Arthur Melo for Juventus' Miralem Pjanic who is 30, was one in Barcelona's long list of mindless transfers.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona's striker is out of his prime and it is time to let him go. Although, one of the greatest finishers of all time, the club cannot afford to have Suarez who has more lacklustre games than good ones. Barcelona's interest in Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, who is currently at Inter Milan, means good news for the club.

Fans miss the golden era with Suarez in his prime.