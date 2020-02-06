Why Man Utd vs East Bengal is unlikely

Though a rare possibility that 20-time Premier League champions might visit Kolkata for a pre-season friendly against I-League club East Bengal FC, their estimated appearance fee amounting to 30 crores has surely put the Indian side in a double-minded state.
A football correspondent took to Twitter and said, "#mufc have explored possibility of a lucrative pre-season friendly in India. A game against East Bengal, potentially at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, has been mooted, but there's no agreement in place and no guarantee anything will happen."
In an interview with IANS, East Bengal FC executive committee member Debarata Sarkar said, "We are trying our best to make it happen and will see what all possibilities we can explore."
"They are ready to play here, but their appearance fee is huge. It is something we need to consider. We are not thinking about it now. We will take a call after May," Sarkar said.
With the potential fixture speculated to happen at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, a four-member delegation from Manchester United, led by Director of Football Allan Dawson, met the red-and-gold club officials and West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas last year in November and were satisfied with the facilities.
But according to sources, an appearance fee of Rs 24 crore and added expenses which will sum up to a total of Rs 30 crore, is keeping East Bengal in two minds.
The club are also looking for potential sponsors since Quess Corp are set to cut ties with them after this season.
On the professional front, East Bengal FC has won only in three out of nine league encounters, losing four and the other two ending in a draw. The club currently stands 7th while Mohun Bagan enjoy their top position.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)