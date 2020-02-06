Why Man Utd vs East Bengal is unlikely

Though a rare possibility that 20-time Premier League champions might visit Kolkata for a pre-season friendly against I-League club East Bengal FC, their estimated appearance fee amounting to 30 crores has surely put the Indian side in a double-minded state.

A football correspondent took to Twitter and said, "#mufc have explored possibility of a lucrative pre-season friendly in India. A game against East Bengal, potentially at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, has been mooted, but there's no agreement in place and no guarantee anything will happen."