Why Jurgen Klopp has threatened to forfeit Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final

Despite winning against Arsenal on penalties in the Round of 16, Jurgen Klopp has threatened to forfeit the Carabao Cup quarter-final since it could clash with the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool are scheduled to play the Club World Cup 2019 in Qatar by virtue of winning the Champion League last year.

Klopp said: “ “I’m not concerned, somebody else has to be concerned because we didn’t make the fixture list, we didn’t make the schedule. FIFA told us the Club World Cup will be there [Qatar] and we have to go there and we will do. The Premier League tells us we have to play in the Premier League, which we do obviously.”

“The Carabao Cup, what we did tonight, if they don’t find an appropriate place for us, not 3 am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it.”

He added; “We will not be the victim of this problem. We played tonight, we wanted to win it, we did that, and if they don’t find a proper date for us, then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through. Or Arsenal can play them.”

This has happened in the past. In the 1999-2000 season, Manchester United’s treble-winning team became the first one not to defend the FA Cup because they take part in the inaugural World Team Championship, the pre-cursor of the Club World Cup