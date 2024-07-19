'Why Him Always?': Ex-India Cricketer Dodda Ganesh On Exclusion Of Sanju Samson From ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh questioned the BCCI selectors for the exclusion of Sanju Samson from the ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 2.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squads for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The squad announcement had lot of surprises, including inclusion of Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube in ODI roaster, appointment of Shubman Gill as vice-captain of white-ball teams, Ruturaj Gaikwad's snub from both white-ball squads and many others.

However, Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the ODI squad, despite his selection for the T20I series, has raised several questions. Several former cricketers, including Dodda Ganesh unhappy with BCCI selectors picking Shivam Dube over Sanju Samson in the ODI squad.

Taking to X handle (formerly Twitter), Dodda feels sorry for Sanju Samson to have missed out on the opportunities despite proving himself.

"Shivam Dube in place of Sanju Samson in the ODIs is ridiculous. Poor Sanju scored a century in his last series against SA. Why him always? My heart goes out to this young man." Former India cricketer wrote.