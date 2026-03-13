'Why Do Indians Love Pakistan So Much': Aniruddhacharya Over IPL Team Facing Backlash

Katha vachak Aniruddhacharya | IANS

Indore: Spiritual leader and Katha vachak Aniruddhacharya, on Friday, criticised Kavya Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Leeds, for buying Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the inaugural men's Hundred auction 2026 and said that why do Indians love Pakistan so much.

Sunrisers Leeds, which is owned by the same group that runs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), bought the 27-year-old leg-spinner for £190,000.

Speaking to IANS at the 'Sanatan Premier League' in Indore, Aniruddhacharya said, "They (Pakistan) will throw missile on us using that money, after taking tax. Money should stay within our country. India should become self dependent, 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'. Instead of Pakistani cricketers there should be Indian cricketers. That Pakistan which is asking your religion before killing, why so much love for them? These kids (Indian cricketers) who are playing here should be picked."

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds picking Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred league, Katha Vachak Aniruddhacharya says, "Indian cricketers should be bought. India's money should remain in India. Now with that same money, Pakistan will fire… pic.twitter.com/U5ibpIcqh4 — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2026

While emphasising that the 'Sanatan Premier League' is happening for the first time, the spiritual leader said, "Other cricket leagues were already happening so why not this."

He also added that with events like this children are moving towards a bright future.

"Lord Krishna also had played the game of 'gyaan'. We all should play sports, this will keep us healthy."

He asserted that religious leaders do everything in favour of the country.

"Children from villages who were not known to anybody, have got a platform here. Religious leaders have arranged such a beautiful event, it will certainly be beneficial for the future of these children. These kids will then be able to serve the nation with the money they earn through this."

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Leeds' X account has been suspended hours after the IPL franchise completed the signing of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed during The Hundred 2026 auction held on Thursday.

Abrar at Headingley, soon 👏



[Play With Fire | SunRisers Leeds] pic.twitter.com/Yqm204j091 — SunRisers Leeds (@sunrisersleeds) March 12, 2026

Abrar became the first Pakistani player signed by an Indian-owned franchise in the tournament.

The move to sign Abrar didn't go down well with fans, who took to X to criticise the IPL team's owner and the franchise, terming them "anti-national".

Nearly hours after the IPL team signed Abrar for 190,000 pounds (Rs 2.3 crore), Sunrisers Leeds’ official X account was suspended.

While the social media platform X hasn’t provided a specific reason, users attempting to access the account are met with a pop-up message, saying, “Social media account suspended. X suspends accounts that violate the microblogging site's rules."

No Pakistan player has featured in the IPL since 2009, and IPL franchise owners, who have invested in franchise T20 leagues worldwide, have generally avoided signing cricketers from the country.

