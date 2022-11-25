'Who will watch World Cup in India if Pak don't play?': PCB chief Ramiz Raja fires shots at BCCI

PTI

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has issued a fiery statement over India not travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah last month had told the media that Team India team will not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023 and rather suggested that the venue will be shifted to UAE.

The remark from Shah left PCB furious and threatened to withdraw from the ODI World Cup schedule in India next year.

PCB responds to ACC President's statement



Speaking to Urdu News, Ramiz said that if India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, his team won't be travelling to the neighbouring country for the World Cup next year.

“If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us. We will adopt an aggressive approach. Our team is showing performance. I've always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup. In one year, the Pakistan cricket team defeated a billion dollar economy team twice,” he said.

Besides the Asia Cup next year, as per the FTP, Pakistan are also scheduled to host the Champions Trophy in 2025. Since the return of international cricket in their country, the Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event to be scheduled in Pakistan.