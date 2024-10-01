 Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? 13-Year-Old Smashes 58-Ball Hundred To Beat Babar Azam’s Record in IND vs AUS U19 Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? 13-Year-Old Smashes 58-Ball Hundred To Beat Babar Azam’s Record in IND vs AUS U19 Test

Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? 13-Year-Old Smashes 58-Ball Hundred To Beat Babar Azam’s Record in IND vs AUS U19 Test

Vaibhav took 58 deliveries to complete his century but overall, it is the second fastest hundred in all of U19 Tests. England cricket Moeen Ali still the holder of the record.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The  India U19 team is currently facing Australia U19 in a youth Test match which is currently underway in Chennai. The home team is going strong in their first innings courtesy of a fine century by opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The knock was indeed a special one for the youngster as he registered the quickest hundred in U19 Tests for India.

Vaibhav took 58 deliveries to complete his century but overall, it is the second fastest hundred in all of U19 Tests. England cricket Moeen Ali still the holder of the record. Moeen holds the record from back in 2005, when he got to a century off 56 deliveries.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Babar Azam's record

Vaibhav's century also saw him surpass Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's record as the youngest player to hit a ton in professional cricket. Shanto was just 14 years and 241 days old when he scored a century in an ODI match against Sri Lanka U19 in 2013. Babar Azam is the third youngest

FPJ Shorts
'Ambanis Spent 1000s Of Crores On Wedding...It Was Your Money', Rahul Gandhi Sharpens Attack On PM Modi In Poll-Bound Haryana (VIDEO)
'Ambanis Spent 1000s Of Crores On Wedding...It Was Your Money', Rahul Gandhi Sharpens Attack On PM Modi In Poll-Bound Haryana (VIDEO)
Sensex & Nifty In Red: Indian Markets Start October On A Negative Note
Sensex & Nifty In Red: Indian Markets Start October On A Negative Note
BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh
BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's journey

Vaibhav’s cricketing journey began at an impressively young age, debuting in the prestigious Ranji Trophy at just 12 years old, where he represented Bihar. This remarkable start allowed him to break records previously held by Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, making him one of the youngest players in the history of India’s first-class domestic competition.

During the 2024 season, Vaibhav played two first-class matches for Bihar against formidable opponents, Mumbai and Chhattisgarh. Although he managed to score only 31 runs, his early debut showcases his immense talent and potential for growth in the sport.

Prior to his Ranji Trophy debut, Vaibhav had already established himself in age-group cricket. He shone in the Quadrangular Under-19 series for India B, where he amassed 177 runs in six innings, including two half-centuries. His ability to perform under pressure made him one of the standout players of the tournament.

Another significant achievement came during the Vinod Mankad Trophy, where he scored 393 runs in five matches, averaging an impressive 78.60. This performance placed him among the top run-scorers in the tournament and further reinforced his reputation as a prodigious talent in Indian cricket.

Despite the positive start by Vaibhav, India U19 could only score 296 runs and take a lead of just 3 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Virat Kohli Comes Up With Brilliant Gesture For Shakib Al Hasan, Gifts Him Bat After Kanpur...

Video: Virat Kohli Comes Up With Brilliant Gesture For Shakib Al Hasan, Gifts Him Bat After Kanpur...

'We Were Ready For The Risks': Rohit Sharma After Dominant India Force A Result Out Of Rain-Marred...

'We Were Ready For The Risks': Rohit Sharma After Dominant India Force A Result Out Of Rain-Marred...

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...